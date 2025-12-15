Driver jailed in Christmas parade collision that killed volunteer directing traffic

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — As a community mourns a volunteer who died while directing traffic for the Cumming Christmas parade, the driver involved in the collision is facing charges.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan will have more on the community response to this loss on Channel 2 Action News at 5 and 6 p.m.

Ronnie Jake Kirby, 68, was charged with four misdemeanors: vehicular homicide in the second degree, improper lane change, failure to obey traffic control device and failure to use due care, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said. He is in the Forsyth County Jail.

The collision on Saturday at the intersection of Castleberry Road and Buford Dam Road claimed the life of Rob Muth. Kirby stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, the police report said.

Muth was a retired law enforcement officer who was an active volunteer with the Forsyth Sheriff’s Office. He retired as a sergeant with the Boca Raton Police Dept., where he served for 21 years. He became a sheriff’s office Bluecoat security officer assigned to the Judicial Operations Division from January 2022 until April 2024.

As a volunteer for Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, he helped with Citizens Helping in Policing or CHIPs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division and “by faithfully supporting agency operations through the interoffice communications needs,” the sheriff’s office said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group