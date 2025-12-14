Sheriff’s office volunteer dies, was hit by vehicle directing traffic for Cumming Christmas parade

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A retired law enforcement officer and active volunteer with the Forsyth County Sheriff Office died Sunday after being hit by a vehicle while directing traffic for the Cumming Christmas parade.

Cumming police said Rob Muth was helping with traffic control at the intersection of Castleberry Road and Buford Dam Road when a vehicle hit him Saturday night. Other volunteers and deputies immediately began life-saving measures.

Muth was taken to North Fulton Hospital in Alpharetta, where he died surrounded by family Sunday morning, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

The involved driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, Cumming police said. Charges will be filed, but the police said it is still investigating the crash.

Muth was a retired sergeant with the Boca Raton Police Dept., where he served for 21 years. After retiring, he became a sheriff’s office Bluecoat security officer assigned to the Judicial Operations Division from January 2022 until April 2024.

As a volunteer for Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, he helped with Citizens Helping in Policing or CHIPs Unit, Criminal Investigations Division and “by faithfully supporting agency operations through the interoffice communications needs,” the sheriff’s office said.

“Please keep Mr. Muth, his family, friends and our 150 plus FCSO Volunteer and C.E.R.T. (Citizens Emergency Response Team) members in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Mr. Muth’s legacy of service and dedication to this agency and our community will not be forgotten,” the sheriff’s office said.

©2025 Cox Media Group