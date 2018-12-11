0 Police: HS football player confesses to killing pregnant cheerleader

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - An Indiana high school football player is facing murder and feticide charges after police say he killed a pregnant classmate.

According to WNDU, authorities said Aaron Trejo, 16, of Mishawaka, confessed to fatally stabbing 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang, a cheerleader, softball player and football team manager at Mishawaka High School.

Police found her body in a dumpster near her home early Sunday.

Trejo is being charged as an adult in the slaying, officials said.

Rouhselang's mother said her daughter, who was six months pregnant with Trejo's child, never returned home after going to meet with Trejo about 11 p.m. Saturday, the Indianapolis Star reported.

Trejo initially told police that Rouhselang never showed up to meet him but later confessed to stabbing her in the heart, covering her with a plastic bag and hiding her body in the dumpster, court documents said. He then threw his knife and her phone into the St. Joseph River, police said.

According to WNDU, Trejo said Rouhselang "waited too long to tell Aaron about the pregnancy to get an abortion," St. Joseph County Metro Detective Gery Mullins wrote in the arrest affidavit.

"I took action. ... I took her life," Trejo said, according to the affidavit.

Trejo told Mullins that "He had been planning and thinking about killing Breana and the baby for about a week and had not told anybody," the affidavit said.

An autopsy found that Rouhselang "died from multiple stab wounds" and also had experienced strangulation from a scarf tied tightly around her neck, the affidavit said.

"An autopsy confirmed that Breana Rouhselang died from multiple stab wounds, that her scarf had been tied so tightly that strangulation was occurring before Breana died, and that she was pregnant."



Read the probable cause affidavit in this story.

