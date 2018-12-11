  • Police searching for woman who intentionally ran over, killed another at gas station

    By: Darryn Moore

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for a driver who ran over a woman during a fight and took off.

    Video shows the encounter late Monday night at a Gwinnett County gas station.

    It happened at a BP gas station in the 2000 block of Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth.

    Gwinnett County police tell Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that an argument near the gas pumps ended with a woman run over. 

    She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

    Police are searching for a woman in her 20s. 

