Police searching for woman who intentionally ran over, killed another at gas station

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are looking for a driver who ran over a woman during a fight and took off.
Video shows the encounter late Monday night at a Gwinnett County gas station.
We’re talking to police as they piece together what happened for live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
It happened at a BP gas station in the 2000 block of Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth.
Gwinnett County police tell Channel 2’s Darryn Moore that an argument near the gas pumps ended with a woman run over.
Gwinnett Pd investigating a possible murder in Duluth near a gas station details at 430 am #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/csBjNIUSpp— Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) December 11, 2018
Gwinnett Co police working a homicide involving a vehicle that struck and killed someone and took off working on the details for 430am #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Utc5IqTR8v— Darryn Moore (@DarrynMooreWSB) December 11, 2018
She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
Police are searching for a woman in her 20s.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}