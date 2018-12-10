2 cousins killed execution style inside own home, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are on a manhunt for whoever killed two men by shooting them in the head.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes learned the two victims were close cousins who were always around each other.
"They senselessly just took his life – along with my cousin," relative Rebecca Mahoney said.
Mahoney said when she woke up Monday morning, police told her that her brother Sean Robert Collier was killed execution style. She said the pain she felt was unbearable.
Things only got worse when she found out her cousin Michael Wigfall was killed the same way in her brother's Decatur home on Old Lake Drive.
The motive family members believe was behind the double shooting, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
