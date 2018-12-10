0 Man says his ancestors are buried underneath DeKalb County road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - At 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings, members of St. Paul Baptist Church belt out songs of praise inside their tiny church on Nelms Drive in DeKalb County. The church was founded in the early 1900s, but it hasn’t always been located on Nelms drive. In the late 1930’s, church members say racism drove them out of their original church on Wilson Road, a mile and a half away.

Fred Kinnemore, a deacon at the church, says the move came after white neighbors threatened the church and its tiny cemetery on church grounds.

“They desecrated the inside of the cemetery. After that, they said they were gonna put a bomb and just blow it up and that would get them out,” Kinnemore told Channel 2’s Sophia Choi.

Kinnemore’s grandfather, George, was one of the original founders of the church. A deed for the land on Wilson Road lists him as a trustee.

While the church held services at the new location, burials continued in the small cemetery on Wilson Road. Kinnemore’s father, a WWII veteran, maintained the property.

But Kinnemore said when he returned from Vietnam in 1969, the road was no longer the narrow gravel cut through he remembered.

“I discovered that they had paved the road,” he said.

He believes his ancestors are buried under the pavement.

"Those were my grandparents that are there and if you are going to pay respects to your people or anybody, you need to be able to get to them,” he said.

