ATLANTA - Black ice is possible Monday night as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in metro Atlanta and the north Georgia mountains.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the areas above I-20 will be the most at risk for developing black ice.

Gov. Nathan Deal’s office announced Monday afternoon that the state government will delay opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday due to weather.

“Out of an abundance of caution and following the latest update from the National Weather Service, state government will delay opening for nonessential personnel until 10 a.m. tomorrow,” Deal said.

Several school districts canceled school on Monday due to the weather. More school delays are expected Tuesday.

MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES:

4:06 p.m.

Fulton County Schools announces 2-hour delay for Tuesday.

All FCS schools & central offices will open 2hrs late tmrrw, 12/11 in alignment with Gov's msg that state offices will open late b/c of black ice potential. Staff to arrive no later than 2hrs from scheduled start. Stay tuned to FCS website, social media & local news for updates. pic.twitter.com/kx677wD56R — FultonCountySchools (@FultonCoSchools) December 10, 2018

3:58 p.m.

Chattooga County Schools announces 3-hour delay for Tuesday.

3:58 p.m.

Georgia Tech announces delay for Tuesday.

GTENS: Due to winter weather concerns, Georgia Tech will delay opening until 10am on Tue, Dec 11. Visit https://t.co/ZS7TGXD136 for updates. — GTPDalerts (@GTPDalerts) December 10, 2018

3:53 p.m.

Gilmer County Schools announces 2-hour delay for Tuesday.

***FYI - Gilmer County Schools on a 2-hour delay tomorrow, Tuesday, December 10th due to the possibility of black ice on the roadways from overnight temps in the 20's. #gilmersheriff https://t.co/ko2h5323e4 — Gilmer Co. Sheriff (@GilmerSheriff) December 10, 2018

3:39 p.m.

Due to the possibility of icy conditions, Cobb County government operations will delay openings until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Due to the possibility of icy conditions on the roads early Tuesday, Cobb County government operations will delay opening until 9 a.m.

A light rain is expected to fall into the evening. Temperatures could then briefly dip below freezing, possibly causing black ice. pic.twitter.com/FExMgDAXKw — 𝐂𝐨𝐛𝐛 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐲 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 (@cobbcountygovt) December 10, 2018

3:31 p.m.

Hall County Schools announces delay for Tuesday due to "predicted temperatures below freezing."

With rain forecast into tonight and predicted temperatures below freezing for early morning, the Hall County Schools will delay opening school by 2 hours tomorrow, December 11th. All buses and schedules will run 2 hours later than normal. School will release at the normal time. — Hall County Schools (@Hall_Schools) December 10, 2018

3:25 p.m.

Dunwoody police said due to the possibility of black ice, City of Dunwoody offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

With temperatures expected to drop below freezing overnight and the possibility of black ice in the morning, the City of @DunwoodyGA will delay opening until 10:00 a.m. tomorrow out of abundance of caution with the exception of essential law enforcement positions. (AS) — Dunwoody Police (@DunwoodyPolice) December 10, 2018

3:14 p.m.

Georgia State University announces delay for Tuesday.

Georgia State to Delay Opening on all campuses until 10:00 am. Dec 11, 2018 — Georgia State U. (@GeorgiaStateU) December 10, 2018

2:49 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said brine tankers will be out Monday night brining priority routes.

Looks like we will be at it again tonight folks! 💪🏽 Brine Tankers will be out tonight at 7p brining all priority routes‼️ For all the folks staying inside tonight (recommended), we suggest a nice hot bowl of Chili to go with this “Chilly” weather! 🥶😂 #WorkingforYou pic.twitter.com/JShejy17Ut — Georgia DOT ATL (@GDOTATL) December 10, 2018

1:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning to drivers, advising everyone to use caution Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Black Ice is expected to develop tonight & early Tuesday morning across North Georgia as roads remain wet & freezing temperatures are expected. Black ice is difficult to see & makes roads very slippery, especially on bridges & overpasses. Please use caution & drive safely #gawx pic.twitter.com/7p2kIKLCbZ — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) December 10, 2018

