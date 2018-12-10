  • LIVE UPDATES: Schools, city offices delay openings due to threat of black ice

    ATLANTA - Black ice is possible Monday night as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing in metro Atlanta and the north Georgia mountains.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the areas above I-20 will be the most at risk for developing black ice.

    Gov. Nathan Deal’s office announced Monday afternoon that the state government will delay opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday due to weather.

    “Out of an abundance of caution and following the latest update from the National Weather Service, state government will delay opening for nonessential personnel until 10 a.m. tomorrow,” Deal said.

    Several school districts canceled school on Monday due to the weather. More school delays are expected Tuesday.

    MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES:

    4:06 p.m.

    Fulton County Schools announces 2-hour delay for Tuesday.

    3:58 p.m.

    Chattooga County Schools announces 3-hour delay for Tuesday.

    3:58 p.m.

    Georgia Tech announces delay for Tuesday.

    3:53 p.m.

    Gilmer County Schools announces 2-hour delay for Tuesday.

    3:39 p.m.

    Due to the possibility of icy conditions, Cobb County government operations will delay openings until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

    3:31 p.m.

    Hall County Schools announces delay for Tuesday due to "predicted temperatures below freezing."

    3:25 p.m.

    Dunwoody police said due to the possibility of black ice, City of Dunwoody offices will delay opening until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

    3:14 p.m.

    Georgia State University announces delay for Tuesday.

    2:49 p.m.

    The Georgia Department of Transportation said brine tankers will be out Monday night brining priority routes. 

    1:30 p.m.

    The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning to drivers, advising everyone to use caution Monday night and Tuesday morning.

