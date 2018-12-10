70,000+ gang members across state include corrections officers, officials say

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that investigators say there are currently more than 70,000 gang members across the state of Georgia.
Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne was on hand Monday for the second meeting of the Georgia Anti-Gang Network.
Officials told Winne that not only are they battling against inmates who are in gangs, but also corrections officers. They've even run across alleged gang members recruiting kids as young as 9 and 13 years old.
The actions law enforcement is taking to curb the gang problem across the state, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
