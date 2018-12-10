  • LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta United's championship parade through downtown

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Thousands of people are packed in downtown Atlanta to celebrate Atlanta United's championship win. 

    An open-top bus parade is traveling down Baker Street, Marietta Street, and Andrew Young International Boulevard and will end with a pep rally at the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    You can watch LIVE coverage of the Atlanta United Parade throughout the day on Channel 2

    All of the Atlanta United players, coaches, owner Arthur Blank, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and governor Nathan Deal will be in attendance. 

    The last time Atlanta celebrated a major sports championship was the Braves in 1995.

    LIVE UPDATES: 

    11:06 a.m.: Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank got a loud cheer as he drove by the crowds.

    11:02 a.m.: A young boy holds the newspaper front page of "Champs" after Atlanta United won the MLS championship.

    10:35 a.m.: Channel 2's Dave Huddleston is at the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium where fans are getting pumped for the pep rally. 

    10:33 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan spoke to a fan at the parade who said the “the weather is beautiful today!” 

    10:13 a.m.: People are lining up to buy merchandise during the parade. 

    10 a.m.: Channel 2's Carol Sbarge spoke to young soccer fans who said they loved the sport because they "get to run around a lot and make new friends."

    9:50 a.m.: Atlanta Police are here with fans to make sure the excitement doesn’t get too out of hand during celebration parade.

    9:48 a.m.: Fans are bundled up and listening to music ahead of the pep rally at the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    9 a.m.: Fans are beginning to pack in Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

