0 LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta United's championship parade through downtown

ATLANTA - Thousands of people are packed in downtown Atlanta to celebrate Atlanta United's championship win.

An open-top bus parade is traveling down Baker Street, Marietta Street, and Andrew Young International Boulevard and will end with a pep rally at the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

You can watch LIVE coverage of the Atlanta United Parade throughout the day on Channel 2

All of the Atlanta United players, coaches, owner Arthur Blank, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and governor Nathan Deal will be in attendance.

The last time Atlanta celebrated a major sports championship was the Braves in 1995.

LIVE UPDATES:

11:06 a.m.: Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank got a loud cheer as he drove by the crowds.

Uncle Arthur just got loud cheers!@wsbtv pic.twitter.com/nwBB3tqbdk — Carol Sbarge (@carolsbargeWSB) December 10, 2018

11:02 a.m.: A young boy holds the newspaper front page of "Champs" after Atlanta United won the MLS championship.

Let’s go! #UniteAndConquer



Getting ready for the team to show up at The Home Depot Backyard! Tune into @wsbtv for live coverage of the #MLSCup parade! pic.twitter.com/VUHTNQpVMB — Justin WSB (@WSBTVCameraMan) December 10, 2018

10:35 a.m.: Channel 2's Dave Huddleston is at the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium where fans are getting pumped for the pep rally.

10:33 a.m.: Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan spoke to a fan at the parade who said the “the weather is beautiful today!”

One fan just told me “the weather is beautiful today!” Now that is the spirit! #UniteAndConquer #ATLUTD @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Hzsy4uRG87 — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 10, 2018

10:13 a.m.: People are lining up to buy merchandise during the parade.

10 a.m.: Channel 2's Carol Sbarge spoke to young soccer fans who said they loved the sport because they "get to run around a lot and make new friends."

I asked these young soccer fans from DeKalb why they love soccer so much. One boy said you get to run around a lot and make new friends!#AtlantaUnited @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/xCECFpcjhf — Carol Sbarge (@carolsbargeWSB) December 10, 2018

9:50 a.m.: Atlanta Police are here with fans to make sure the excitement doesn’t get too out of hand during celebration parade.

Atlanta Police are here with fans to make sure the excitement doesn’t get too out of hand during celebration parade for ⁦@ATLUTD⁩ #UniteAndConquer pic.twitter.com/cGgQX1xMuI — Sophia Choi (@SophiaWSB) December 10, 2018

9:48 a.m.: Fans are bundled up and listening to music ahead of the pep rally at the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

9 a.m.: Fans are beginning to pack in Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fans are already showing up for the parade pep rally at The Backyard! ⁦@wsbtv⁩ pic.twitter.com/pU0Xv4OLfW — Dave Huddleston (@DaveHWSB) December 10, 2018

