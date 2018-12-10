ATLANTA - Crews are getting ready for a parade to celebrate Atlanta United. The home team are national champions this morning!
The parade for the MLS Champion winners begins at 10 a.m. in downtown Atlanta.
downtown Atlanta
The parade starts at Baker Street and Peachtree Street and ends at the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a pep rally at noon.
The open-top bus parade will travel down Baker Street, Marietta Street, and Andrew Young International Boulevard.
Join us and celebrate Atlanta United's MLS Cup victory!
All of the Atlanta United players, coaches, owner Arthur Blank, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and governor Nathan Deal will be in attendance.
The Five Stripes beat out the Portland Timbers 2-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of a record-setting crowd Saturday night.
“I'm so happy that we won. I'll definitely be in attendance for the parade,” said fan Charles Bennett.
If you head down to the parade, pack a poncho or umbrella! There will be a chance of an isolated shower for the parade, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.
