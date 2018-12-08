0 Everything to know for Atlanta United vs. Portland Timbers in MLS Cup

In its second season in the league, Atlanta United will host the MLS Cup championship game tonight against the Portland Timbers.

More than 70,000 fans will attend Saturday’s sold-out match, which starts at 8 p.m at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here is everything fans need to know about tonight's MLS Cup final.

We'll have LIVE coverage outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as fans prepare to cheer on United, for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

STORIES TO WATCH

All eyes will be on Atlanta United manager Gerard "Tata" Martino who is looking to end his Atlanta career on a high note. Martino announced last month that he will be stepping down as United manager at the end of the season.

The matchup against Portland is an intriguing one for Atlanta's Darlington Nagbe. The midfielder was traded from the Timbers to United after last season. Nagbe won the MLS Cup with Portland three years ago and said playing his former team is "surreal".

WEATHER

Most of north Georgia is preparing for a wintry mix as freezing rain, sleet and some snow is possible. However, Atlanta fans can just prepare for heavy rain this evening.

Holding in the upper 30s to around 40 with rain falling before #MLSCup for tailgating -- and cold and wet on the ride home (after @ATLUTD wins the Cup!) #UniteandConquer #ATLUTD @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/rwrEzeYJcv — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) December 8, 2018

WHAT YOU CAN BRING

Mercedes-Benz Stadium abides by the NFL and MLS clear bag policy. Fans can bring:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.

Non-Clear bags no larger than 4.5 x 6.5.

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

If a guest has an item that isn’t allowed in the stadium, bag valets are available for a fee at Gates 1, 2, 4 and the North Premium Seating entry on Field Level.

