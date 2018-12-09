  • Mayor announces parade Monday to celebrate Atlanta United MLS Cup win

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Keisha Lance Bottoms has announced a parade to celebrate Atlanta United's MLS Cup win for for 10 a.m. Monday.

    The Five Stripes beat out the Portland Timbers 2 -0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of a record-setting crowd. 

    "Congratulations, ATL UTD! You have united our city and conquered the MLS Cup," Bottoms wrote on Twitter. "We cant' wait to celebrate with you."

    We will post more details about the parade as they are released.

    Atlanta United defeated Portland 2-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium behind goals by Josef Martinez and Franco Escobar.

