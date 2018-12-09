Mayor announces parade Monday to celebrate Atlanta United MLS Cup win

ATLANTA - Keisha Lance Bottoms has announced a parade to celebrate Atlanta United's MLS Cup win for for 10 a.m. Monday.
The Five Stripes beat out the Portland Timbers 2 -0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in front of a record-setting crowd.
"Congratulations, ATL UTD! You have united our city and conquered the MLS Cup," Bottoms wrote on Twitter. "We cant' wait to celebrate with you."
WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS!!! @atlutd #AtlantaUnited pic.twitter.com/Pc166uPIan— Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) December 9, 2018
We will post more details about the parade as they are released.
Atlanta United defeated Portland 2-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium behind goals by Josef Martinez and Franco Escobar.
