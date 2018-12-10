Atlanta United's Martinez again makes MLS history

ATLANTA - Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez became the first player in MLS history to be named the MVP of the All-Star Game, season and MLS Cup.
Martinez capped the Golden Trifecta by being named the MVP of Saturday’s title game, a 2-0 win over Portland at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Martinez scored the opening goal and added an assist on Franco Escobar’s capping goal. Martinez is the third player in MLS Cup history to score a goal and add an assist in the same final. He is the second player in MLS Cup history to score a goal in the final in the same year as winning the Golden Boot.
TRENDING STORIES:
Martinez was named the league MVP after setting an MLS single-season scoring record with 31 goals during the regular season. He added four more in the playoffs to set a league record for goals in a season.
The Venezuelan was named MVP of the All-Star game after scoring a goal against Juventus at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“I am most happy with the (MLS) Cup,” he said. “I think this team has had an incredible year, and I think we just have to appreciate the work of everyone this season, the players and coaching staff, because even though we had some ups and downs as a team, everyone on this team contributed something and made sacrifices. This is a win that we want to celebrate because it has been a long year and thank God also.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}