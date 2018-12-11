0 Drivers urged to watch out for black ice this morning

ATLANTA - Crews spent the night treating roads to keep you safe this morning from black ice.

Severe Weather Team 2 says the places most at risk of developing black ice are bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads.

The Georgia Department of Transportation sent out brine trucks and multiple crews Monday night to treat wet roads as temperatures fell below freezing.

As of Tuesday morning, road temperatures in north Georgia are at or below freezing.

But Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says that all counties in metro Atlanta could have the potential for patchy black ice.

We have crews out on the roads this morning and Triple Team Traffic is watching the interstates this morning on Channel 2 Action News This Morning

Temperatures will warm back up into the mid-40s this afternoon.

[FULL LIST: School and business closings]

MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES:

5:22 a.m.: Due to possible icing, the I-75 Express Lanes are closed on both sides of town this morning.

Due to possible icing, the I-75 Express Lanes are closed on both sides of town this morning. Please plan accordingly. #ATLtraffic #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/MnmaItpcKB — Mark Arum (@MarkArum) December 11, 2018

5:07 a.m.: Road surface temperatures are freezing in areas from Carroll County all the way to Rabun County in northeast Georgia.

At 5AM: road surface temperatures are freezing in areas from Carroll County all the way to Rabun County in NE GA. Road temperatures along and south of I-85 are above freezing right now. Use caution driving this morning. Improvement expected between 9-10AM pic.twitter.com/vOe5qN5M4C — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) December 11, 2018

4:55 a.m.: Rabun and Habersham counties are still under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Rabun and Habersham Counties through 10AM. Patchy freezing fog and widespread black ice are possible. pic.twitter.com/SRp7oWx7Mi — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) December 11, 2018

4:45 a.m.: The black ice potential stretches across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Black Ice is possible on roads this morning. As the temperatures drop over the next few hours the moisture on the roads can freeze where not treated. Main problems will be secondary roads, neighborhoods, driveways and decks. Improvement between 9-10AM. pic.twitter.com/JxvsVzd0CZ — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) December 11, 2018

4:18 a.m.: Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach found a large tree down on a car on Scott Boulevard in Decatur.

Large tree fell in Decatur and currently blocking all lanes of Scott Blvd...about half way between Ponce and Clairmont. Looks like car driving down road stick under top branches pic.twitter.com/W8hWzz2XoW — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) December 11, 2018

