    ATLANTA - Crews spent the night treating roads to keep you safe this morning from black ice. 

    Severe Weather Team 2 says the places most at risk of developing black ice are bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads.

    The Georgia Department of Transportation sent out brine trucks and multiple crews Monday night to treat wet roads as temperatures fell below freezing.

    As of Tuesday morning, road temperatures in north Georgia are at or below freezing. 

    But Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton says that all counties in metro Atlanta could have the potential for patchy black ice. 

    Temperatures will warm back up into the mid-40s this afternoon.

    MINUTE-BY-MINUTE UPDATES:

    5:22 a.m.: Due to possible icing, the I-75 Express Lanes are closed on both sides of town this morning. 

    5:07 a.m.: Road surface temperatures are freezing in areas from Carroll County all the way to Rabun County in northeast Georgia.

    4:55 a.m.: Rabun and Habersham counties are still under a Winter Weather Advisory until 10 a.m. 

    4:45 a.m.: The black ice potential stretches across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

    4:18 a.m.: Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach found a large tree down on a car on Scott Boulevard in Decatur. 

