0 Stacey Abrams goes to Hollywood to meet with movie execs over heartbeat law

LOS ANGELES - Former Georgia gubernatorial nominee and activist Stacey Abrams flew to Los Angeles on Tuesday to meet with Hollywood executives and other industry officials, encouraging them to not boycott Georgia because of the controversial heartbeat abortion law.

Hollywood has made a huge investment in Georgia, bringing in about $9 billion in direct and indirect investment.

Earlier in the day, Elliot met with a Hollywood insider who said he doesn’t think the film industry can pick up and leave Georgia anytime soon.

Matt Donnelly is a senior writer with Variety Magazine. He’s been following the heartbeat abortion law controversy from the Hollywood side for months now.

“A lot of what we cover here at Variety is how deeply laid infrastructure the studios have in Georgia, is not easily pulled out. It’s not turning off a switch. So, it would be a great expense,” Donnelly said.

Abrams’ visit is not going over well with some Republicans back in Georgia.

In a statement, state GOP chair David Shafer wondered why Abrams was in Hollywood at all.

“Stacey Abrams is not the governor, but Hollywood is the perfect place for her to pretend to be one.”

Still, Abrams feels she’s in a good position to ask Hollywood to hold off on any boycott.

Donnelly said given the up to 30% tax break from the state, a lot of Hollywood wants to stay in Georgia.

“I don’t think you’ll see it happen overnight, but I think largely, there’s still a massive silent prayer that this issue gets kicked to a higher court and shot down,” Donnelly told Elliot.

