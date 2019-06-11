Former Lyft driver accused of stealing $18K from disabled woman

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a potential scam artist who drove for Lyft.
Cassie Mitchell, 68, said her nurse ordered her a Lyft after her dialysis treatment in September. She said she later made a deal with the driver, paying him to drive her to all of her appointments.
Now, she says, the driver has vanished -- but not before taking $18,000 from her Wells Fargo bank account.
“I never would have thought he would do me like this,” Mitchell said.
Why the victim says the driver needs help of his own as police search to find the man, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
