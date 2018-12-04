ATLANTA - Amid a battle over the fairness of Georgia's elections, two men are locked in a runoff to oversee the future of the state's election apparatus.
Democrat John Barrow and Republican Brad Raffensperger are the candidates to be Georgia’s next Secretary of State.
At stake is the ability to reshape the state's election system, which came under a national microscope during the recent race for governor between Abrams and Republican Secretary of State - now Governor-elect - Brian Kemp.
On Tuesday, voters will also decide the Public Service Commission District 3. The Republican candidate is incumbent Chuck Eaton, and the Democratic candidate is Lindy Miller.
There is also a special election for State House District 28. The Republican candidate is incumbent Dan Gasaway, and the Democratic candidate is Chris Erwin.
Scroll below for minute-by-minute updates:
1:07 p.m.
Fulton County will keep two polling places open late because of problems this morning. The McGhee Tennis Center in SW Atl will stay open until 7:15pm. The Life Center Ministries location in Sandy Springs will stay open until 8pm.— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 4, 2018
Fulton County confirms two locations will be open late.
12:30 p.m.
Multiple polling locations have announced they will stay open late because of issues.
#Developing Sources confirm a North Fulton polling place will stay open until 8pm tonight after these yellow voter access cards were not delivered until well after the precinct opened. pic.twitter.com/Lk1EId2wO3— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) December 4, 2018
11 a.m.
The state is investigating issues in at least one polling place.
7 a.m.
Polls are officially open for the 2018 Georgia runoff election.
