FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. - Two 15-year-old boys were arrested Tuesday in the shooting death of a 33-year-old man from north Georgia.
Blake Dickey and Hunter Hill were each charged with one count of murder after officials found the body of Justin McKinney early Tuesday in Morganton, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The teens were arrested later Tuesday, according to the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office. They will be housed at a youth detention center.
Officials did not say whether the teens knew the victim or if they have found a motive.
We're working to learn more about the investigation and how investigators tied the boys to the murder. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE updates.
Morganton, in Fannin County, is located near Blue Ridge, about 100 miles north of Atlanta.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}