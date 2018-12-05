  • LIVE UPDATES: Funeral for former President George H.W. Bush

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - Friends and family have gathered at Washington National Cathedral under tight security for a funeral service honoring late former President George H.W. Bush.

    Wednesday's national funeral service will cap three days of remembrance by dignitaries and ordinary citizens. It will bring together world envoys, the four remaining ex-presidents and President Donald Trump.

    After Wednesday's service, Bush's remains will be returned to Houston to lie in repose at St. Martin's Episcopal Church before burial Thursday at his family plot.

    There will be a funeral service at the church on Thursday before Bush's remains are transported by train to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University, where he will be interred alongside his wife Barbara.

    

    1:05 p.m. The funeral service for President George H.W. Bush has ended. The president's remains will be transported by Air Force One to Houston, and will lie in repose at the St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where Bush and his wife Barbara first became members in 1959.

    1:00 p.m. The Armed Force Chorus with the U.S. Marine Band performs the Navy Hymn, "Eternal Father - Strong To Save."

    12:48 p.m. Singer Michael W. Smith performs "Friends" for the congregation. 

    12:35 p.m. George W. Bush tearfully concludes his eulogy to his father: "Through our tears, let us know the blessings of knowing and loving you, a great and noble man, the best father a son or daughter could have...Dad is hugging Robin, and holding mom's hand again." 

    12:23 p.m. George W. Bush pays tribute to his father: "Those brushes with death made him cherish the gift of life and he vowed to live every day to the fullest." 

    12:18 p.m. Former Pres. George W. Bush eulogizes his father.

    12:13 p.m. Former Sen. Alan Simpson praises George H.W. Bush's humility.

    "Those who travel the high road of humility in Washington, D.C. are not bothered by heavy traffic," he jokes.

    12:02 p.m. Longtime friend, Alan Simpson, eulogizes former Pres. George H.W. Bush.

    11:52 a.m. Brian Mulroney, 18th Prime Minister of Canada, eulogizes former Pres. George H.W. Bush.

    11:47 a.m. Jenna Bush speaks at her beloved grandfather George H.W. Bush's funeral.

    11:37 a.m. The Bush family listens to historian Jon Meacham eulogize their patriarch, George H.W. Bush.

    11:32 a.m. Jon Meacham, George H.W. Bush's biographer, speaks about his heroics during WWII.

    11:27 a.m. Former Pres. George H.W. Bush's granddaughters read biblical versus at his funeral

    11:18 a.m. Former Pres. George W. Bush greets and shakes hands with each of the living presidents and first ladies at the funeral service for his father, George H.W. Bush.

    11:11 a.m. Former Pres. George H.W. Bush's casket is escorted into the National Cathedral for a state funeral.

    11:05 a.m. The Bush family observes as a military honor guard prepares to escort former Pres. George H.W. Bush's casket to the National Cathedral.

    11 a.m. The motorcade carrying former Pres. George H.W. Bush has reached the National Cathedral for his funeral service in Washington, D.C.

    10:52 a.m. At the National Cathedral - Presidents Trump, Obama, Clinton, Carter, in the front row.

    10:50 a.m. President Trump and Melania Trump have arrived for the funeral.

    10:40 a.m. Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter await the state funeral of former Pres. George H.W. Bush.

    10:28 a.m. The Bush family watches at the U.S. Capitol Building as former President George H.W. Bush's casket is loaded into the hearse.

    10:20 a.m. The casket carrying former President George H.W. Bush is leaving the U.S. Capitol to head to the National Cathedral for the funeral service.

    10:10 a.m. Former President Jimmy Carter has arrived at the National Cathedral.

    10:05 a.m. Military honor guard lining the steps of the U.S. Capitol as they await the final departure of former President George H.W. Bush's casket.

