ATLANTA - Severe Weather Team 2 is monitoring what could be some wintry precipitation in parts of north Georgia this weekend.
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns said this weekend will be cold and wet, and some areas could see changing conditions.
“Be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions,” Burns said.
Burns said there’s also the possibility of travel plans being impacted.
"Things can and will change in the days ahead as we get new data," Burns said. "We'll keep you informed every step of the way."
