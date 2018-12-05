  • Daycare teaching assistant accused of body slamming 1-year-old

    By: Chris Jose

    SMYRNA, Ga. - A worker at a Cobb County daycare has been fired following accusations that she slammed a 1-year-old, Channel 2 Action News has learned.

    Police arrested 20-year-old Jonee Hamilton Tuesday night a week after the alleged incident happened at Oxford Babies in Smyrna.

    Police sources tell Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose that Hamilton not only slammed the child, but also grabbed and shoved their head into a floor mat. 

