Local Georgia House race separated by only 3 votes

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - A redo election for a North Georgia seat in the state House of Representatives remained unsettled Tuesday, with just three votes separating the two Republican candidates.
The repeat election between state Rep. Dan Gasaway and challenger Chris Erwin was ordered by a judge because dozens of voters received ballots for the wrong districts in the original May 22 Republican Party primary election.
Erwin led Gasaway after all Election Day votes were reported, but provisional and overseas ballots were still pending. It’s unclear how many of those ballots were outstanding. They could still be counted if they’re received by election officials by Friday.
[Raffensperger projected winner in race for Georgia secretary of state]
The incomplete vote count Tuesday night was 3,516 for Erwin and 3,513 for Gasaway.
Gasaway trailed Erwin by 67 votes in the first Republican primary election.
No Democrats ran for the state House seat, meaning whoever wins Tuesday’s second Republican primary election will become the district’s representative.
House District 28 covers all of Banks and Stephens counties, as well as about half of Habersham County.
Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}