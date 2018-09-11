Georgia lawmaker says 1,000 people voted in wrong district; wants election redo

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - A state lawmaker says more than a 1,000 of you voted in the wrong district during the Georgia primaries.
Now, he's suing to make things right.
State Rep. Dan Gasaway lost the primaries for District 28 in northeast Georgia, which covers Banks, Habersham and Stephens counties
After the election, Gasaway said his wife alerted him of the error.
After investigating, he found up to 1,200 people got assigned to the wrong district.
