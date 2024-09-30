North Carolina community that escaped serious flooding is sending aid to those who are suffering

CLAY COUNTY, N.C. — Communities across North Carolina that escaped the serious flooding caused by Hurricane Helene are now doing all they can to help those suffering.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was in Clay County, North Carolina where residents said they feel extremely fortunate.

At First Free Will Baptist Church, the faithful were giving all they could.

“We’re one of the most caring communities you can live in. Amen,” church members Audy James and Perry Mills said.

Residents were filling a trailer with necessities that would be sent a few hours east of Clay County to areas devastated by Hurricane Helene.

In the county seat of Hayesville, with only a population of 500, they were counting their blessings.

“We got between nine and 10 inches of rain over three days,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jim Rich said.

He said while a few folks living along Tusquittee Creek were moved to higher ground, the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Chatuge Dam did its job.

“They had already started drawing down the lake. Chatuge Lake is primarily for flood control downstream,” Rich said.

With their community safe and sound, they will send supplies and prayers to those who need it most.

“We do our best. We’re praising the Lord that we have an opportunity to give,” Mills said.

First Free Will Baptist Church plans to send a trailer full of supplies to the Asheville area every day this week.

