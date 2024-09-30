16-year-old arrested in illegal street racing along busy Atlanta road

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested two teens who were allegedly part of a street racing takeover earlier this month.
On Sept. 9, just after 3 a.m., APD said it was called to Candler Road in southeast Atlanta regarding street racing.
When police arrived, they noticed a red 1989 BMW 325i participating in a street racing event.
As officers approached the car, the BMW drove away. Police then used a PIT maneuver to stop the car.
Dashcam video shows the officers placing both the driver and passenger into custody.
APD said the driver was a 16-year-old boy and the passenger was identified as Sophia Soriano, 19.
The 16-year-old was charged with reckless driving, reckless stunt driving, laying drag, and fleeing/eluding. He was referred to juvenile court and released into his guardian’s custody. His identity was not released.
Soriano was charged with participating in a laying drag exhibition and providing false statements. The BMW was impounded.
