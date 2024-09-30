Severe Weather Team 2 watching tropical system that could develop

ATLANTA — Severe Weather Team 2 is keeping an eye on the tropics. The next tropical system could develop by the end of the week.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says an area of low pressure in the Caribbean has a 40% chance of developing.

“Conditions are expected to become more favorable for development later this week in the northwest Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico,” Deon says.

As of Monday though, Deon says it is too early to say where the system will go if it forms in the Gulf.

Severe Weather Team 2 will monitor the system throughout the week and give you all the latest information to keep you and your family safe as more becomes clear.

We’re tracking a possible cold front this weekend that will help steer a storm in the Gulf of Mexico if it develops. The latest on the timing on Channel 2 Action News starting at 3 p.m.

