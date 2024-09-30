Dikembe Mutombo, Hawks legend and Hall of Famer, dies at age 58

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks and NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo has died at age 58 after a battle with brain cancer.

Back in 2022, Mutombo announced that he would be undergoing treatment in Atlanta.

Mutombo spent five seasons with the Hawks from 1996 to 2001. The 7 feet 2 inch Mutombo has the second most blocks in NBA history, trailing only Hakeem Olajuwon.

Known for his infamous finger-wagging after blocking shots, Mutombo made eight All-Star games and was named the Defensive Player of the Year four times in his career.

In addition to his success on the court, Mutombo was widely known as a humanitarian.

NBA Global Ambassador and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo passed away today at the age of 58 from brain cancer. He was surrounded by his family.



NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/fkFPaiMVD3 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) September 30, 2024

“Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a news release on Monday. “On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.

Mutombo, born in the Congo, was known for helping grow the game in Africa.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News will have more reaction on this developing story for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Dikembe Mutombo SAITAMA, JAPAN - OCTOBER 02: Former NBA Player, Dikembe Mutombo attends the Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors - NBA Japan Games at Saitama Super Arena on October 02, 2022 in Saitama, Japan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images) (Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

















©2024 Cox Media Group