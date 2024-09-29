Meet Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital’s first patient: Brithany!

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The brand new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital has officially been welcomed!

On Sunday morning, hospital employees and volunteers began moving patients from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Egleston Hospital, which is being closed, to the new location.

The first patient to be welcomed into the hospital was 8-year-old Brithany Morales.

The move is being orchestrated by 1,200 team members and another 1,000 support staff volunteers to help with patient and family needs.

They’re driving about 340 patients from Egleston Hospital near Emory University to the new Arthur M. Blank Hospital on North Druid Hills Road.

Using 65 ambulances, they expect the move should take 10 to 12 hours.

Hospital leaders are asking others to avoid the area to help the transition process go more smoothly.

There are no plans to block off streets, but police and Georgia State Patrol Troopers will be along the route to limit traffic.

