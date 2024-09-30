Large gas leak along major Henry County road

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County officials are investigating a large gas leak at a bank.

According to Henry County Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the gas leak is at the Navy Federal Credit Union at 1835 Jonesboro Road.

Officials said they are evacuating the credit union and may evacuate other businesses in the area.

Henry County Fire Rescue has issued an urgent alert for the gas leak.

Authorities said they are at an “upper-level” limit for gas, at this time.

Jonesboro Road was blocked between Mount Olive Road and Mill Road but has since been re-opened to traffic.

The entrance to Best Buy and the Navy Federal Credit Union will remain closed while crews continue repair work.

Henry County officials ask residents and motorists to avoid the area if possible. Henry County Fire Rescue is monitoring the situation.

