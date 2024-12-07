Unclaimed lottery ticket set to expire in Southern California unless winner claims prize

CALIFORNIA — Imagine playing the lottery.

While the probability that the numbers will align is highly unlikely, there is always the chance it can happen.

Now, imagine playing the lottery and winning, however, you have not claimed the winning ticket. That is what is happening in Southern California.

Someone bought a Mega Millions ticket in Southern California and it’s a big winner worth $197 million.

However, the winner has not come forward and the ticket is now set to expire.

Lottery officials say the ticket was bought at a Chevron Gas Station in the San Fernando Valley neighborhood of Encino on December 8, 2023.

Today is the last day that it can be turned in.

The winner must claim their prize in person at a California Lottery Office or mail a claim form postmarked by the deadline.

According to the California Lottery, if the prize goes unclaimed, the $197 million will go towards funding public education in California.

