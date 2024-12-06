Atlanta police assisting with investigation into who shot, killed UnitedHealthcare CEO

ATLANTA — Atlanta police confirmed Friday that they are assisting with the investigation into the deadly shooting of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO in New York City.

ABC News confirmed on Thursday that the man accused of gunning down Brian Thompson early Wednesday morning in midtown Manhattan had caught a bus that originated in Atlanta about several days earlier to get to New York.

Police released pictures of the gunman on Thursday as well, but so far, he remains on the loose and has not been identified.

Thompson was walking to the company’s annual investor conference at a Hilton in Midtown Manhattan when the gunman opened fire on him.

Thompson was alone and had no bodyguards, police said.

Officers found him on the ground with wounds to his back and right calf, according to Joseph Kenny, the NYPD chief of detectives. The CEO was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital at 7:12 a.m.

ABC confirmed Thursday night that the alleged gunman arrived in New York last month on a bus from Atlanta and went through the Port Authority Bus Terminal. He then checked into the Upper West Side Hostel on Nov. 30.

The New York police commissioner told CNN during an interview on Friday that he believes the gunman is no longer in New York City.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

