Video shows cat's terrifying tumble down dam into the arms of rescuers

INDIANA - Harrowing video shows a stranded cat tumbling down a snow-covered dam in Indiana into the arms of rescuers in a boat below.
The Huntington County Sheriff's Department said it got a call about a cat that became stranded on the snowy spillway Wednesday.
The sheriff called in the Army Corps of Engineers to help them figure out how to get the scared animal down.
"The cat was clearly in distress and retreated to the very top of the spillway area and lodged itself in the metal structure. There was not anyway to gain access to the animal, short of taking a boat out and hoping we could coax it down. It was decided it was worth a shot to attempt to help the cat versus doing nothing," the Sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.
The Army Corps shut off the water and launched a boat in the icy waters below. Rescuers coaxed the animal, which then slid the full length of the snowy dam. Rescuers were able to grab the cat before it hit the water. The terrifying tumble was caught on video.
Pictures posted by the Sheriff's Office show the cat safe in the arms of rescuers on the ground. It even appears as if the Army Corps may have adopted the animal as their office cat!
