American Idol contestant performs amazing version of ‘Georgia on My Mind'

    Even though the American Idol contestants were in Hawaii this week, Georgia was still on their minds. 

    Laci Kaye Booth performed Ray Charles' 'Georgia on My Mind' solo with a guitar on Sunday's episode.

    The 23-year-old Texas college student wowed the judges with her version of the classic.

    Booth originally performed Merle Haggard's 'Mama Tried' for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie for her audition.

    Her father is a Texas-based country artist. 

