Wife charged with murder after husband who was shot in the head dies

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Tracy Lynn White, 48, has been charged with murder following the death of her husband, Dawendall White, who had been in the hospital with a gunshot wound since last month.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the charges on Wednesday, one day after Dawendall White died in the hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

He had been found unresponsive and bleeding from his head just before 8 a.m. Aug. 11 at the family’s home on Chipley Mountville Road.

Tracy Lynn White was arrested Aug. 14 in Lee County, Alabama. Before the addition of the murder charge, she had faced multiple charges, including criminal attempt to commit murder, possession of a firearm during a crime and aggravated stalking.

Tracy Lynn White had a previous arrest for aggravated assault and family violence in July, which contributed to the aggravated stalking charge, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group