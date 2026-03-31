Wayfair opens new physical store in Atlanta, one of only 2 in country

ATLANTA — Wayfair’s new physical store officially opens in Atlanta on Tuesday.

The popular online retailer announced last year that it planned to replace the former Walmart at the District on Howell Mill that closed in 2023.

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Wayfair says the store will open at 10 a.m. A grand-opening weekend celebration is planned for April 17-19.

The store will give away $50 gift cards for the first 100 customers every day that weekend.

This will be Wayfair’s second brick-and-mortar store in the country. The company says it aims to offer customers the same “seamless shopping experience” that they get online.

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