Wife charged after man found shot in the head at his Troup County home

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is now facing charges in connection with the shooting of her husband.
Troup County officials said Dawendall White, 47, was discovered unresponsive and bleeding from his head at his home on Chipley Mountville Road just before 8 a.m. Monday.
The TCSO said Tracy Lynn White, Dawendall’s wife, has been charged in connection with the shooting. The 48-year-old was arrested Thursday in Lee County, Ala.
She faces charges including criminal attempt to commit murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated stalking due to her previous arrest for aggravated assault and family violence in July.
She is currently awaiting extradition to the Troup County Jail.
Dawendall White remains in critical condition at an Atlanta-area hospital, according to investigators.
