Atlanta man poses as federal agent to swindle victim out of money, police say

OAKWOOD, Ga. — A fraud case unfolded earlier this month when a woman was deceived by a suspect posing as a federal agent, according to Oakwood investigators.

The victim told Oakwood investigators she had received an email from her bank in reference to fraudulent activity.

Then, on August 5, the victim was contacted by an individual claiming to be a federal agent, who instructed her to withdraw a large sum of cash for a case they were working on.

The victim was then told to meet another federal agent and hand the money over in the Walmart parking lot on Mundy Mill Road, police said.

Officers were able to identify the suspect’s vehicle and subsequently the suspect himself, leading to the distribution of arrest warrants.

Oakwood police issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for the suspect and his vehicle, which was later found by Roswell and Alpharetta police the next day.

The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Frederick Lee Thornton, of Atlanta, was arrested and booked into the Hall County Jail.

He’s charged with impersonating a public officer or employee, theft by deception and theft by conversion.

The investigation into the fraud case is ongoing, with no further details available at this time.

