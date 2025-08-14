Georgia among states with most credit card identity thefts

ATLANTA — A new study by LendingTree about where the most reported credit card identity thefts happen put Georgia among the states with the most theft happening.

According to LendingTree’s analysis of data from the Federal Trade Commission, reports of identity theft involving a credit card grew nearly 8% last year.

The latest data, published in the FTC’s Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book, shows that the credit card fraud is now the most commonly reported form of identity theft, LendingTree said.

There were 449,032 reports of identity theft involving a credit card in 2024, and it accounted for almost 40% of all ID theft reports.

While Florida’s rate of credit card-related ID theft was almost double the national average, Georgia wasn’t far behind, with 241.8 reports per 100,000 people.

Georgia also had the second largest increase, with a 22.4% jump in credit card ID theft reports.

The only state where increased theft reports were higher was Massachusetts, where reports rose 64.1%.

Based on their data analysis, LendingTree said Americans reported 1,144 credit card thefts every day, or 48 every hour.

The most reports were among Americans in their 30s, making up nearly 33% of all cases reported to the FTC in 2024.

According to LendingTree, Georgia ranked No. 2 in both lists.

As far as the number per 100,000 residents, here’s the top 5, according to LendingTree’s analysis:

Florida - 264.5 per capita Georgia - 241.8 per capita District of Columbia - 233.9 per capita Nevada - 212.3 per capita Delaware - 177.5 per capita

For increases in credit reports, the top 5 looks slightly different:

Massachusetts - 64.1% increase Georgia - 22.4% increase Louisiana - 21.3% increase Florida - 18.5% increase Rhode Island - 17.2% increase

