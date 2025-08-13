These areas of metro Atlanta grew the most over the last year, new report shows

ATLANTA — The Atlanta region added 64,400 residents from April 2024 to April 2025, bringing the total population to 5,285,474, according to the Atlanta Regional Commission.

This growth marks a slight increase from the previous year, when the region added 62,700 people.

The fastest growth rates were seen in Forsyth and Cherokee counties, each at 2.4%, followed by the City of Atlanta at 2%.

“Metro Atlanta’s continued growth is a testament to our diverse and dynamic economy and great quality of life,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

The ARC report highlights that the region’s growth is driven by its robust economy, with a job employment base increase of 8% since the pandemic began in early 2020.

This growth rate is the seventh highest among major metro areas in the U.S. Anna Roach, ARC Executive Director & CEO, emphasized the region’s appeal to businesses.

“Businesses continue to choose metro Atlanta as a place to grow and thrive, from global corporations to nimble start-ups,” Roach said.

Despite the growth, the region faces challenges such as housing affordability and transportation.

Elevated housing costs, driven by low supplies, have slowed population growth.

In 2024, 29,482 residential building permits were issued, a 3% increase from the previous year, but still below historical averages.

The City of Atlanta led the region in building permits issued, with 8,109 permits in 2024.

This development has contributed to the city’s faster growth rate in recent years, particularly in areas like Midtown and along the Atlanta Beltline.

