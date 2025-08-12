Man found shot in the head at his Troup County home

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A Troup County man is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound to the head at his home on Monday morning, according to deputies.

Troup County officials said Dawendall White, 47, was discovered unresponsive and bleeding from his head at his home on Chipley Mountville Road.

Emergency services were called at 7:50 AM, and upon arrival, Troup County Fire and EMS personnel suspected a crime and requested the involvement of the TCSO.

White was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center, where medical personnel confirmed he had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. He remains in critical condition.

Troup County investigators were notified and responded to both the hospital and the crime scene.

Authorities have stated that they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

