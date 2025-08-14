Fulton County Schools bus drivers fired for violating safety policy

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools says several bus drivers have already lost their jobs in the first few days of the new school year for violating the district’s safety policy.

The district confirmed that since Aug. 4, three drivers have either resigned or been removed from service for dropping off young children without a parent present.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers obtained an internal email from the district’s transportation coordinator sent on Tuesday. In it, the coordinator said seven drivers had been lost in just as many days because they violated the safety policy.

District rules state that bus drivers are not allowed to let a child in pre-K through first grade off the bus unless a parent is there to meet them, or if they get off with a second-grade or older sibling. For special education students, transportation plans are individualized.

“Their job is important. It’s not just a part-time job, it’s not just picking up kids off the street. People are entrusting you with their most precious resource,” said parent Lola Green.

Green pulled her son out of Fulton County Schools this year, but said she had an issue at the start of the last school year.

“The bus driver had let my son, who has a diagnosis of autism, off the bus with no parent in sight,” Green said.

Her son’s individualized plan required a guardian to be present before he got off the bus. Doorbell camera video Green given to Rogers shows that didn’t happen.

“Anything could have happened to him,” she said.

The district removed that driver from her son’s route.

In Tuesday’s memo, the transportation coordinator said the district had lost drivers from both the north and south sides of the district.

Green said she’s glad the district is taking action, but believes more could be done.

“Do the work to make sure they’re hiring people who are going to meet the needs for them and their students,” she said.

Statement by Fulton County Schools:

Fulton County Schools has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to the safety of our youngest bus riders. Pre-K through 1st grade students must be met by a parent or older sibling before they are released from the bus. This protocol is non-negotiable.

Drivers are trained on this requirement when they are hired, it is reinforced by management throughout the year, and it was a key part of all back-to-school transportation trainings last month. The email referenced in your inquiry is one example of how we regularly remind drivers of this expectation.

Since the start of the school year on August 4, three drivers have either been removed from service or voluntarily resigned following incidents where this standard was not met. There is no excuse for failing to follow it. We provide the training, support, and student management strategies to make it happen.

The vast majority of FCS’ almost 800 drivers uphold this standard every day. We are committed to hiring and retaining only those who share our values and live them out, ensuring bus safety for every child, every time.

