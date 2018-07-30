  • Why was repeat juvenile offender, now charged with murder, back on the streets?

    By: Nicole Carr

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News is digging into records surrounding a community organization that was court-ordered to supervise an Atlanta teen who is now charged with murder.

    [READ MORE: Police make arrest in shooting, robbery outside Brookhaven country club]

    Jayden Myrick, 17, is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Christian Broder, a popular D.C. restaurant manager who police said Myrick shot and killed as Broder and friends awaited an Uber outside a Brookhaven country club wedding reception.

    Myrick is a repeat juvenile offender. Last year, a judge agreed to allow Visions Unlimited to provide counseling, GED, and other services rather than sending him back to jail.

    The question now is: Who should be held responsible for what led to Jayden Myrick's ability to get back on the streets and allegedly kill a man?

    The reason why the "second-chance" program was not licensed even though it claimed it helps hundreds of teens, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories