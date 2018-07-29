Police investigating crash in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a crash in Cobb County that they said sent two people to the hospital.
According to Marietta police, the incident began as a 911 call from a woman in Marietta saying she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted.
The suspect allegedly took the victim's vehicle and left.
Police spotted the car later and said the driver tried to run over officers.
The driver eventually headed into traffic and crashed into a civilian vehicle at State Road 280 on the jurisdictional line between Marietta and Cobb counties.
Two people in the civilian vehicle were hurt and taken to Kennestone Hospital. They are stable, according to police.
The driver of the stolen vehicle was taken into custody with minor injuries. He will be taken to the Marietta's police department to be interviewed by detectives before being booked into the Cobb County Jail.
