Dash cam video shows kidnapping, rape suspect leading police on wild chase

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - New dash cam video shows the moments a kidnap and rape suspect leading police on a chase in Marietta.
Channel 2’s Chris Jose obtained the video showing the suspect, Andrew Head, weaving in and out of traffic and even driving on the wrong side of the road. At one point, Head is seen nearly hitting officers while driving the wrong way.
We’ll show you the dramatic moments of the suspect’s arrest, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Head is accused of abducting a woman overnight Sunday on South Marietta Parkway and sexually assaulting her.
Head is facing three counts of rape.
