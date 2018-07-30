  • Thieves smash through CVS front door in failed robbery

    ATLANTA - Thieves smashed through the front door of an Atlanta CVS in a robbery attempt. 

    Police say around 5 a.m. someone drove a white van through the front of the store on Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta.

    Investigators believe they were going for the ATM. They damaged it but didn't get to the money.

    Customers who didn’t know about the smash-and-grab were shocked at the damage.

    “I come here all the time and I’ve never seen anything like this before, this is just unbelievable,” the customer said.

