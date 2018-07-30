  • Father in ICU after road rage incident escalates, wife says

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A father of three is in intensive care after a road rage incident ended with a driver attacking him, according to family members.

    Cora Abbott said a driver followed her and her husband, Travis Abbott, on Highway 19/41 as they headed into Griffin on Sunday. Their family planned to visit their new home in Zebulon.

    Both cars stopped at an auto parts parking lot before there was a scuffle. Abbott said a man attacked her husband with a rebar.

    “He has a broken bone around his eyeball. He has a gash,” Abbott said.

    Abbott told Channel 2 Action News her husband is in a lot of pain. 

    Channel 2's Tom Jones uncovers the events leading up to the violence and details the search for the alleged attacker, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories