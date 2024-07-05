‘We are all heartbroken’: Father of 11-year-old injured in deadly triple shooting speaks out

ATLANTA — Investigators are hoping an increased reward of $50,000 will help find the shooter, or shooters, who killed two teenagers and injured an 11-year-old in southwest Atlanta earlier this week.

It was around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, when Dontavious “D.J.” Davis, Jr., his brother, Jakody, and Lamon Freeman, were all shot while hanging out on the steps of an apartment building in Atlanta’s Oakland Park neighborhood.

The gunfire killed Jakody and Lamon, but Davis Jr. survived after getting hit in the foot.

On Thursday, Dontavious’s father spoke exclusively with Channel 2′s Michael Seiden.

“He’s heartbroken; we are all heartbroken,” said Dontavious Davis, Senior. “The bullet broke (his) foot and broke all the toes. All the bones shattered.”

Davis also confirmed that doctors had performed a successful second surgery on his son’s foot , but he’s expected to undergo additional surgeries before he can be released from the hospital.

“He’s trying to be strong for me and his mom,” he added. “He tells me that it’s going to be okay. This is the hardest thing we’ve ever had to go through.”

Davis said he was in Florida when he got the call about the deadly shooting.

“All they wanted to do was wish their friend a happy birthday and y’all took that away from both of them,” he said.

Right now, police haven’t released any information about possible suspects or motive.

Homicide detectives confirmed that they are reviewing surveillance videos to see if they can identify the shooter or shooters.

