During dangerous heat, what different alert codes mean for 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race

ATLANTA — Keeping the dangerous heat conditions in mind, runners at the 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race should be aware of the event alert system.

The color code system is based on the conditions of the course.

Here’s what the alerts mean:

Code Green means a low alert level and conditions are good.

means a low alert level and conditions are good. Code Yellow is a moderate alert level and conditions are starting to get worse.

is a moderate alert level and conditions are starting to get worse. Code Red is a high alert level and that the conditions could get dangerous.

is a high alert level and that the conditions could get dangerous. Code Black means that conditions are extreme and the race would be canceled.

Ahead of Peachtree Road Race, here's how doctors recommend staying safe in extreme heat

