Fourth of July weather: Dangerous heat, steamy conditions across metro Atlanta area

ATLANTA — Thursday’s heat indices are expected to rise over 100 degrees and a heat advisory will be in effect for parts of the metro Atlanta area starting at 1 p.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says the heat advisory will last from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. with highs in mid to upper 90s.

With the heat index values hitting up to 109 degrees today, different parts of the metro area have cooling centers open.

In Atlanta, the Selena Butler Park and Recreation Center on WM Holmes Borders Drive SE will be open starting at 11 a.m., with water available to residents.

For DeKalb County, all swimming pools will be open for free from noon to 6 p.m., and the following cooling centers will be open:

Redan Recreation Center at 1839 Phillips Rd, Lithonia

Tobie Grant Recreation Center at 593 Parkdale Dr., Scottsdale

Mason Mill Recreation Center at 1340 McConnell Dr. Decatur

Here’s what to know for today’s weather:

Highs in the mid-upper 90s

Heat Index values 103-109°

