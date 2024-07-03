2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race: Course maps, start times, road closures, T-Shirt design

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta’s top Fourth of July traditions returns on Thursday.

About 50,000 walkers and runners will participate in the 2024 Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, the World’s Largest 10K.

Here’s what you need to know about the race from the course maps, start times and road closures to the T-Shirt designs and costumes.

When is the 2024 AJC Peachtree Road Race?

The world’s largest 10k, occurs every year on July 4. This will be the 55th installment of the race, which started in 1970. If you can’t walk or run in Thursday’s main event, you can participate virtually until July 5.

The Elite wheelchair division will start at 6:25 a.m., followed by the Elite women at 6:50 a.m. and the Elite Men, High School and Group A wave at 7 a.m.

The other waves will take off every five minutes until the start line closes at 8:50 a.m. Participants have until 10:45 a.m. to complete the course.

How long is the Peachtree Road Race? What is the course map?

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race is a 10K, which is about 6.2 miles long.

The course runs along Peachtree Road starting at Lenox Square in Buckhead and ends at Piedmont Park off 10th and Monroe Drive in midtown.

You can view the interactive map online here. Below are detailed maps for the start line, course and finish line area.

What roads will be closed during the race?

There are several road closures in the start and finish area.

Lenox Parkway will shut down at 2 p.m. Wednesday and will remain closed until 10 a.m. on Thursday. Other roads along Peachtree and Lenox will close starting at 4:30 a.m. on race day.

In the finish line area, 10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive shut down on Sunday. It won’t reopen until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Click here for a full list of road closures.

What is the weather forecast?

Make sure you stay hydrated. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says temperatures will be in the mid-70s at the start of the race and climb into the 80s by 9 a.m. The heat index though will be in the low 90s.

Race officials will monitor the weather conditions throughout the morning and go off a color code system. Green means good conditions and yellow means use caution.

If a red alert is issued, that means dangerous conditions and it’s recommended that you slow down and consider stopping. A black code means the rest of the event has been canceled.

Can I get a T-shirt?

Everyone wants to get their hands on the coveted AJC Peachtree Road Race T-Shirt. Only people who walk or run the 10K will receive one.

You can take a look at this year’s design finalists below.

Can I wear a costume?

Yes. Many runners and walkers dress up in unique costumes. If you’re looking for inspiration, check out some of our favorite costumes throughout the years below.

